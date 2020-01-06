× 3 Arrested After Police Find Underage Girl Held Captive, Sexually Assaulted in Chino Hills

Three men were arrested after investigators rescued a girl being held against her will inside a Chino Hills home over the weekend, officials said Monday.

Detectives believe the underage victim was kidnapped, held captive and sexually assaulted before authorities found her Sunday, according to a news release from Ontario police.

The girl was the subject of a missing person’s report, and police were able to locate her within a day after following leads from a social media app, said Sgt. Bill Russell.

She was found in the home of 22-year-old Irving Galvan, Russell said. He was taken into custody at his home on suspicion of kidnapping, rape, child molestation and false imprisonment.

Encino Limon, 21, of Corona, was arrested at his residence on suspicion of child molestation. Inmate records show he was detained around 2:15 p.m. Sunday and was being held on $250,000 bail.

Officials believe Galvan and Limon are connected and had initially made contact with the girl online.

While investigating, police say they discovered another man who’d contacted the victim via social media, 25-year-old Eric Trejo of San Bernardino. He was subsequently arrested on suspicion of contacting a minor with intent to commit a sexual offense and booked on $100,000 bond.

Trejo does not appear connected to the other two suspects, Russell said.

Limon and Trejo are both scheduled to appear in court Tuesday, inmate records show. Booking information for Galvan was not available.

Officials believe the men may have contacted others.

Anyone with information can contact Ontario police at 909-986-6711 or Detective Chris Ables at 909-408-1642. Anonymous tips may be submitted via 800-782-7463 or www.wetip.com.