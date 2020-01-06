3 Suspects Arrested Months After Violent Home Invasion Left Victorville Man Dead

Detectives have identified and arrested three men suspected in a deadly home invasion in Victorville last April, officials announced on Monday.

After an eight-month investigation, detectives arrested Ravon Friend, 20, of Barstow, and Barion Walkins, 20, of Los Angeles, in connection to the violent home invasion that left 29-year-old Dominic Beard dead, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

A third person, 31-year-old Edmond Smith, was also identified as a suspect in Beard’s death but was already in police custody for an unrelated charge. He’s now being held on suspicion of murder without bail at the High Desert Detention Center, according to a news release.

Around 10:35 p.m. on April 3, 2019, deputies were dispatched to the Casa Bella Apartment complex at 16980 Nisqualli Road.

Deputies found Beard unresponsive inside an apartment there, according to an earlier news release.

Through the investigation, detectives found that Smith, Friend and Walkins allegedly forced their way into Beard’s apartment.

Smith and Friend then got into a physical altercation with Beard before allegedly shooting and killing him. At the time, Walkins had been in another part of the apartment stealing property, officials said.

Friend was arrested in Barstow on Jan. 4 and was being held without bail on suspicion of murder at the West Valley Detention Center.

Walkins was arrested in L.A. the same day and booked on suspicion of robbery but has since been released, according to jail records.

It was also discovered that all three men were gang members and the victim knew his assailants, according to officials.

Smith was set to go before a judge Tuesday, while Friend had been scheduled to appear in court Monday, according to jail records.

