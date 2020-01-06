× Airbnb Cracks Down on 2 Dozen Hollywood Hills Listings Identified as Party Houses by LAPD

Recent efforts by Airbnb to rein in parties and rowdy guests intensified Monday as the company announced it was cracking down on two dozen listings in the Hollywood Hills that law enforcement identified as nuisance properties.

Based on information provided by the Los Angeles Police Department, Airbnb identified 28 Hollywood Hills homes listed on the company’s website that had also been pegged by law enforcement as chronic party houses. Some of those homes had generated citations and “cease and desist” orders in the city, according to the company.

All upcoming reservations for those homes have been canceled. Some of the properties have been removed from Airbnb based on the severity of the issues identified by law enforcement. Other properties will be subject to lengthy suspensions, and the homeowners will need to certify that they’re in good standing with the city by submitting documentation to Airbnb before being considered for reinstatement, the company wrote in a statement.

“LAPD Hollywood Division appreciates Airbnb’s outstanding cooperation in delisting nuisance party locations,” LAPD Capt. Steven Lurie said in a prepared statement. “We continue to work with all short-term rental platforms to allow them to provide their valuable service while maintaining the character of our neighborhoods.”

