× Appeals Court Throws Out Case Against 4 Social Workers in Gabriel Fernandez’s Torture Death

Justices with the California 2nd District Court of Appeal threw out the case Monday against four former social workers who faced criminal charges in the death of 8-year-old Gabriel Fernandez.

Gabriel died in May 2013 after months of torture and abuse, according to prosecutors. His mother, Pearl Sinthia Fernandez, and her boyfriend, Isauro Aguirre, are expected to spend the rest of their lives in prison for his murder.

A surprising twist in the case came in 2016 when the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office charged former county Department of Children and Family Services employees Kevin Bom, Stefanie Rodriguez, Gregory Merritt and Patricia Clement with one felony count of child abuse and one felony count of falsifying public records. It marked the first time in recent memory in which child protective workers were criminally charged over the alleged mishandling of a case.

In their 2-1 decision filed Monday, the justices ruled that, because the allegations against the four social workers were based on their “alleged nonfeasance,” prosecutors had to prove that the workers either had the duty and ability to control Gabriel’s abusers or had custody or control of him. The court concluded that the workers “never had the requisite duty to control the abusers and did not have care or custody of Gabriel,” according to the opinion.

