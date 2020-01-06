× California Lawmakers Propose Ban on All Flavored Tobacco Products

Days after concerns over youth vaping led the Trump administration to announce a partial ban on many e-cigarette pods, California lawmakers on Monday proposed a much stronger measure to outlaw store sales of all flavored tobacco products.

The proposal would go far beyond the federal government’s plan, announced Thursday, for a temporary ban on many candy- and fruit-flavored e-cigarette products that could be lifted if companies can convince the U.S. Food and Drug Administration that the pods are safe.

The legislation unveiled in Sacramento would prohibit flavored products not covered by the federal ban, including menthol-flavored cartridges and refillable, tank-based vaping systems that can be filled with flavored chemicals. It would also outlaw flavors for combustible cigarettes and cigars, as well as for chewing tobacco and hookah pipes.

The measure does not apply to products sold over the Internet, including those sold by out-of-state businesses.

