Council President Herb Wesson Secures Contested Democratic Party Endorsement in L.A. Supervisor Race

City Council President Herb Wesson has received the backing of the L.A. County Democratic Party in his campaign to win a hotly contested seat on the Board of Supervisors.

Again.

On Sunday, party officials tossed out a challenge to its original endorsement last month, saying Wesson’s opponent, former L.A. City Council member Jan Perry “did not meet the burden of proof” required to rescind the decision.

“Our job is to keep the party transparent, accountable and operating,” party Chair Mark Gonzalez said in a statement. “I’m proud of our team for working with integrity and providing the committee and campaigns with all the necessary information to conclude this process.”

