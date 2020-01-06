DA Won’t Charge Weinstein in 3 Sex Assault Claims Made by L.A. Women Because of Statue of Limitations

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Several woman had made allegations of sexual assault against Harvey Weinstein.

But Los Angeles County prosecutors on Monday ended up filing charges in the cases of just two of the women.

Prosecutors said they declined to file in three other cases brought to law enforcement because of the statute of limitations. Three other cases remain under investigation.

One woman told the Los Angeles Police Department she was raped by Weinstein at a house in Hollywood in the late 1970s.

