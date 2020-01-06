× Driver Sought After Stealing Man’s Camera, Dragging Him for Several Blocks in Hemet: Police

Police are searching for a driver after he allegedly stole a man’s camera and dragged the victim for several blocks before fleeing on Christmas Day, Hemet police announced Monday.

About 9 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 600 block of East Acacia Avenue and met with the 29-year-old victim who was suffering from a serious head injury, police said in a news release.

The victim was in the 100 block of South Franklin Street, less than a mile from where the victim was found, when he was approached by a light-skinned black man driving a 2000 to 2017 Ford Taurus.

The driver had inquired about the victim’s camera that he was carrying before grabbing it from the victim and drove from the scene.

The victim attempted to hold on to the man’s car and was dragged for several blocks, according to police.

He was transported to a nearby trauma center and is currently in stable condition.

Police are still searching for the culprit and have described the vehicle as having distinct wheels with “some type of aftermarket chrome emblem on the front fender,” the news release states.

The driver is described as being in his early 20s and was last seen wearing a red, white and blue hat and a white shirt, police said.

Anyone with information can contact Detective Sgt. Gabriel Gomez at 951-765-2396.