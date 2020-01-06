× Gunman Sought in Fatal Shooting of Man in East Los Angeles Area

Authorities are searching for whoever fatally shot a man in the unincorporated East Los Angeles area early Monday morning.

Gunfire was reported in the 900 block of South Duncan Avenue about 1:15 a.m., Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Lt. Scott Hoglund said.

Arriving deputies located a man down with multiple gunshot wounds.

The unidentified victim was described only as a Hispanic man in his 30s.

He was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, Hoglund said.

The gunman fled the area in an unknown direction.

No description of the suspect, or any vehicle used by the suspect, were available.

Investigators believe the shooting may be gang related but are searching for witnesses to help with the investigation.

Anyone with further information can contact the Sheriff’s Department at 323-890-5500. Those who prefer to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.