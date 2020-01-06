High Wind Warning Issued for Inland Empire, Parts of Orange County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Gusty Santa Ana winds forecast through Tuesday morning have prompted officials to issue a high wind warning for residents in the Inland Empire and parts of Orange County.

The event is expected to peak Monday with northeast winds between 25 and 35 mph, according to the National Weather Service. Gusts may reach 65 mph in some areas including Fontana, parts of the Santa Ana Mountains, as well as the Cajon and Banning passes.

Drivers, especially those in high-profile vehicles, have been asked to use caution. Past wind events have led to multiple overturned big rigs on Inland Empire freeways.

The wind warning is set to expire at noon Tuesday.

Temperatures on Monday are expected to climb due to the Santa Ana winds.

Feliz día de Reyes! Santa Ana winds and high pressure aloft will help temperatures rise west of the mountains. Today could be the warmest since mid November for many spots! Enjoy your day 🔆 pic.twitter.com/uQ2TiV792v — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) January 6, 2020

A wind advisory is in place for parts of Los Angeles County until 3 p.m. Monday.

Northwest winds between 15 and 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph are expected, according to the Weather Service.

The potential for power outages due to downed trees and branches exists with this wind event, forecasters said.