× Homicide Investigation Underway After Man Found Dead in Atwater Village

A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found dead in Atwater Village early Monday, officials said.

Los Angeles Police Department officers responded to the 4200 block of Chevy Chase Drive about 7:25 a.m. and found the victim.

He was described as being between 50 and 60 years old and appeared to be the victim of an assault, police said.

It is unclear how the man died, but police told KTLA that the incident is being investigated as a homicide.

The scene, near train tracks, was cordoned off as detectives tried to piece together what happened, video from the scene showed.

No further details about the incident have been released.

KTLA’s Alberto Mendez and Jose Duran contributed to this story.