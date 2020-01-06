× Judge Signals Approval of Landmark $215M Settlement for Ex-USC Gynecologist’s Patients

A federal judge in Los Angeles said Monday that he would give final approval to USC’s landmark, $215-million class-action settlement with former patients of Dr. George Tyndall, the campus gynecologist who has been accused of a decades-long pattern of sexual abuse and misconduct.

U.S. District Judge Stephen V. Wilson said he “was inclined to accept” the settlement, a decision that, barring any appeals, would clear the way for USC to start writing checks to approximately 18,000 women who saw Tyndall during their time at USC, regardless of whether they formally accused him of harassment or assault.

The payouts to each former student who saw Tyndall range from a guaranteed minimum of $2,500, with payments reaching up to $250,000. A panel of experts will decide the payout for women who choose to confidentially detail their allegations against the gynecologist.

It’s unclear when Wilson would file his formal approval. The judge asked attorneys for the patients and USC to identify the experts on the panel within the week.

