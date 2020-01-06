× L.A. Prosecutors to Announce Criminal Charges Against Harvey Weinstein on Monday: Source

Los Angeles County prosecutors on Monday are expected to announce criminal charges against disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein, according to a law enforcement source with knowledge of the case.

Los Angeles County Dist. Atty. Jackie Lacey has scheduled an 11 a.m. news conference, and her office would not comment on what she was going to announce. The source, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, would only say that charges would be announced. Authorities have been investigating allegations from several women that Weinstein attacked them in Los Angeles and Beverly Hills for months. Weinstein has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing.

Charges in Los Angeles would only deepen the legal peril facing Weinstein, who appeared in a downtown Manhattan courtroom Monday. Jury selection will begin Tuesday in his trial there. Weinstein is charged with first-degree rape, two counts of predatory sexual assault, one count of first-degree sexual assault and one count of third-degree rape. Mimi Haleyi, a former production assistant for Weinstein’s company, has accused the mogul of assaulting her in 2006. A second unidentified woman also told police Weinstein attacked her in New York in 2013.

A number of other women who have accused Weinstein of assaulting them in hotel rooms, including an Italian actress who has accused Weinstein of assaulting her in Beverly Hills in 2013, are expected to testify at his New York trial.

