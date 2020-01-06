Man Severely Injured During Valley Glen Road-Rage Incident That Was Caught on Camera; 3 Sought

A man was severely injured during what police are calling a road-rage incident in Valley Glen on New Year’s Day, officials said Monday. The assault was caught on video.

The incident occurred about 9:30 p.m. at the intersection of Woodman Avenue and Victory Boulevard, Los Angeles Police Department officials said in a news release.

The victim was stopped at a red light when a man who had been driving erratically in a Jeep pulled up behind him.

At some point, both the victim and the three people in the suspect vehicle pulled to the curb, got out of their vehicles and “a dispute quickly erupted,” according to the LAPD.

A person in another vehicle caught the confrontation on video, which shows one of the men punch the victim once in the head, causing the victim to become unconscious and fall backward to the ground, police said.

The men then returned to the Jeep and drove away from the area, heading south on Woodman Avenue, past the victim who did not get up.

The victim was taken to a hospital after the attack and has not regained consciousness, police said. He has not been identified.

It is unclear what the altercation was about. The men involved have not been apprehended.

The three men were described as being Armenian and between 20 and 30 years old.

The driver of Jeep, who allegedly assaulted the victim, is about 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds, police said. He was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, a white shirt and black pants.

Another man was described as being about 6 feet tall and weighing about 170 pounds. He was wearing a dark jacket and light-blue pants.

The last man was described as being about 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighing about 140 pounds. He was wearing a dark jacket, white shirt and dark pants.

The Jeep they were in had tinted windows and California paper plates, police said.

Anyone with information about the assault can call Van Nuys area detective R. Secor at 818-374-0062.