Man Shot Dead Outside Gas Station in Pico-Union; Gunman Sought

Posted 9:45 PM, January 6, 2020, by , Updated at 09:47PM, January 6, 2020
Los Angeles police respond to investigate a deadly shooting in the Pico-Union neighborhood on Jan. 6, 2020. (Credit: KTLA)

Police are investigating after a man was found fatally shot outside a gas station in the Pico-Union area Monday night.

The gunfire was reported about 7:30 p.m. at the corner of Olympic Boulevard and Alvarado Street, on the border with the Westlake neighborhood, said Los Angeles police Officer Mike Lopez.

Responding officers found the man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene, Lopez said.

Footage from the scene showed the man’s body was on the sidewalk outside a Mobil station at the intersection.

No suspects were in custody, and investigators were still working to compile a description of the gunman, believed to be a male adult.

No further details were immediately available.

KTLA’s Matt Phillips contributed to this report.

