Travelers are being urged to give themselves extra time to reach their destination at LAX Monday morning due to a planned protest by taxi drivers against changes to curbside pickup at the airport. A rally against moving all taxi pickups to the new LAExit location is scheduled to take place between about 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Wendy Burch reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News on Jan. 6, 2020.