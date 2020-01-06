Video: Man Wounded in Shooting at Northridge Yard House Restaurant

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A man was wounded after fight escalated into gunfire at a Yard House restaurant in Northridge on Sunday night, according to authorities and witnesses.

The shooting took place about 8:10 p.m. at the business at 9301 Tampa Avenue, Los Angeles Police Department and Los Angeles Fire Department officials said.

Two men became involved in a fight when one of them pulled a gun and opened fire, Officer Orris of the LAPD's Operations Center said.

A 26-year-old man suffered a wound to his abdomen and was hospitalized in stable condition, he said.

The gunman, described as a man between 25 and 30 years old, fled the scene before police arrived, Orris said. Investigators suspected the fight may have been gang related.

A group of people began arguing before the dispute came to blows, said Joshua Collins, who was eating at the restaurant with his girlfriend when the shooting occurred.

After the men began trading punches, a man in a gray sweatshirt pulled a handgun and fired a single shot, Collins said.

""It was right next to my table," he said. "First, we got under the table. As soon as I heard the gunshot, I got my girlfriend under the table."

Collins said he emerged about 30 seconds later. Both the shooter and the victim were gone.

He added that the incident left him unsettled.

KTLA's Nancy Fontan contributed to this report.

Correction: An earlier version of this report incorrectly described the street on which the involved business is located. The article has been updated.