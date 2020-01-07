16-Year-Old Girl Fatally Shot in West Sacramento; 3 Teens Arrested: Police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Police say three teenagers have been arrested in the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old girl on a West Sacramento trail.

Officials say two boys are each facing possible charges of homicide, robbery and conspiracy.

A girl is being held as a possible accessory to the crimes.

Police say all three suspects are 16 years old.

West Sacramento police say officers found a teen girl with at least one gunshot wound Saturday and pronounced her dead at the scene.

The shooting possibly occurred during a marijuana transaction, KTLA sister station KTXL in Sacramento reported Monday.

Mark Bentley identified the victim as his granddaughter Samantha, according to KTXL.

“This is not what a grandpa should be doing. He should be hugging his grandkids right now,” Bentley told the station. “She made the darkest days good. Samantha was just full of love and full of life.”