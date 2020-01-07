32 Killed, 190 Injured in Stampede at Funeral for Iran General Killed by U.S.

Posted 4:14 AM, January 7, 2020, by

Iranian state television says 32 people have been killed and 190 others injured in a stampede that erupted at a funeral procession for a general slain in a U.S. airstrike.

The TV says the stampede erupted in Kerman, the hometown of Gen. Qassem Soleimani where the procession was underway on Tuesday.

A procession in Tehran on Monday drew over 1 million people in the Iranian capital.

Also on Tuesday, the U.S. warned ships across Mideast waterways crucial to global energy supplies there’s the “possibility of Iranian action against U.S. maritime interests” in the region.

The U.S. Maritime Administration cited rising threats after an American drone strike in Baghdad killed Soleimani.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.