67-Year-Old Man Charged in Deadly Shooting at Moorpark Storage Facility

A 67-year-old man was charged Tuesday with murder in a fatal shooting at a self-storage facility in Moorpark last week, officials said.

Elsworth Dennis Cadle of Moorpark is accused of personally using a firearm to kill Mark Milton, also of Moorpark, at the Public Storage on Los Angeles Avenue, the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office said in a news release.

The victim died at the scene after gunfire erupted around 2:20 p.m. last Friday, Jan. 3. Deputies arrested Cadle hours later.

The suspect is Milton’s brother-in-law, according to the Ventura County Star.

The newspaper reported that the killing is the first homicide in Moorpark since 2005.

Cadle appeared in court Tuesday, but his arraignment was continued to Feb. 7, prosecutors said.

The defendant remains in custody on $3 million bail.

34.285558 -118.882041