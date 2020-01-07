Deputies Seize Over 2K Marijuana Plants From Perris Home After Neighbor Reports Water Flooding Yards

Deputies seized more than 2,000 marijuana plants inside a home in Perris on Monday after a neighbor reported running water flooding yards in the neighborhood, sheriff’s officials reported.

At about 3:50 p.m., deputies from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department responded to a home in 4300 block of Candelaria Way after someone reported not seeing their neighbor for several days, and instead noticing a steady flow of water coming from the home and flooding nearby yards, officials said in a news release.

While checking the residence, responding deputies found a large, indoor marijuana grow. Investigators from the Marijuana Eradication Team responded and, after executing a search warrant, seized more than 2,000 marijuana plants from the residence, sheriff’s officials said.

Deputies also secured the water leak and determined no one was inside the home.

This investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department Special Investigations Bureau-Marijuana Eradication Team via Riverside County Sheriff’s dispatch at 951-776-1099, or the Perris Station at 951-210-1000.