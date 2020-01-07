× Diapers, Menstrual Products Are Tax-Free for Next 2 Years in California

Consumers won’t have to pay taxes on diapers or menstrual products for two years thanks to a new law that went into effect on New Year’s Day.

Senate Bill 92 temporarily eliminates sales and use taxes on diapers for infants, toddlers and children, and on menstrual hygiene products including tampons, sanitary napkins, and menstrual cups and sponges. The exemption expires on Jan. 1, 2022, according to the legislation.

The law was approved last June by Gov. Gavin Newsom, who included the tax repeal in his state budget.

It follows the efforts of two state lawmakers — Democratic Assemblywomen Lorena Gonzalez of San Diego and Cristina Garcia of Bell Gardens — who for years have been fighting tirelessly to end the sales tax on diapers and menstrual products.

Previous efforts were unsuccessful, however. In 2016, then-Gov. Jerry Brown vetoed legislation for fiscal reasons, while a proposal in 2017 failed to make it out of a legislative committee, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Undaunted, the pair reintroduced similar legislation the following year seeking a tax exemption through 2024. The status of both bills — AB 31 and AB 66 — is listed as active on the state legislature’s website.

“This year, thanks to the support of our governor, we were able to finally repeal the sales tax on children’s diapers — saving the average family $100 a year per child in diaper taxes,” Gonzalez told KTLA sister station KSWB in San Diego last week. “Now we work toward making this tax repeal permanent.”

Anyone who has been taxed on those items since Jan. 1 can request a refund by bringing a receipt to the retailer as well as a copy of a notice from the California Department of Tax and Fee Administration, according to KTLA sister station KRON in San Francisco.

Questions can be directed to the agency’s customer service center by calling 1-800-400-7115 between Monday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT.