× Disneyland Brings Back Discounted Tickets for SoCal Residents, Expands Deal for ‘Kids Everywhere’

Ladies and gentlemen from Southern California, and boys and girls from all over: Disneyland is ringing in 2020 with a twist on its annual deal on multi-day tickets.

As in Januarys past, the Anaheim resort is offering residents in Southern California and Northern Baja California the chance to purchase discounted multi-day tickets. This year’s deal is a three-day, one park per day ticket for $199, Disneyland announced Tuesday.

That works out to $67 per day, and is about $100 less than the normal cost for those over the age of 10. It’s also well below the cost of single-day, one park per day tickets, which currently range from $104 to $149.

A park hopper option — which allows access to both Disneyland and Disney California Adventure on the same day — can be added for $55.

Both options include one Magic Morning admission, which allows guests to go into Disneyland one hour before opening and visit selected attractions.

The specially discounted tickets are for residents between ZIP codes 90000-93599 and — for Northern Baja California residents — 21000-22999. They can purchased through May 18 and must be used by May 21, 2020.

This year, Disneyland is expanding that deal to include “kids everywhere” who are between 3 and 9 years old.

Those tickets can also be purchased through May 18, but must be done in advance as the offer is not available at ticket booths located by the resort’s main entrance. And unlike the Southern California offer, these tickets expire 13 days after the first one is used or on May 21, 2020 — whichever happens first.

Neither option appears to have blockout dates.

The offer is notable in that it comes just 10 days ahead of the opening of its eagerly anticipated Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance ride at Disneyland. The newest attraction in Star Wars: Galaxy Edge is expected to draw massive crowds when it opens Jan. 17.

Other events on the horizon at the Disneyland Resort include the Lunar New Year celebration from Jan. 17 through Feb. 9, and the Food and Wine Festival from Feb. 28 through April 21 — both at California Adventure park.

Disneyland, meanwhile, is unveiling its new “Magic Happens” parade starting Feb. 28.

It’s unclear yet whether Disney plans to hike its prices for theme park tickets and annual passes, something the resort typically does every year without an announcement in advance.

The last three increases occurred Jan. 6, 2019, Feb. 11, 2018 and Feb. 12, 2017 — all Sundays.

Full details about the discounted multi-day tickets can be found here.