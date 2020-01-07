Driver Sought After Hit-and-Run Leaves 93-Year-Old Bicyclist Injured in Goleta

Deputies are searching for a driver who allegedly hit a 93-year-old man riding his bicycle and then fled the scene on Monday.

At 1 p.m., the victim was riding his bike in the 5700 block of Calle Real in Goleta when he was hit by a newer mode four-door, dark-colored sedan, the Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Office said in a news release on Tuesday.

The victim was knocked off his bike and suffered moderate injuries. When police and paramedics arrived, they aided the man at the scene before transporting him to a nearby hospital for further treatment.

The driver who did not stop after the collision was last seen headed westbound on Calle Road and headed towards Fairview Avenue, officials said.

No driver description was given.

Anyone with information can contact Deputy Rockwell Ellis at 805-961-7518 or rme4608@sbsheriff.org. To remain anonymous, contact 805-681-4171.