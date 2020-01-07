× Duncan Hunter, San Diego County Congressman Facing 5 Years in Prison, Submits Resignation

Rep. Duncan Hunter (R-Alpine) has submitted his resignation effective Monday to Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-San Francisco) and Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Hunter pleaded guilty Dec. 3 to one count of conspiracy to misuse campaign funds, but had delayed resigning from Congress until after the holidays.

Hunter, who was elected 11 years ago, did not address the scandal or charges that brought an end to his career in the two-page letter to Pelosi and Newsom, instead listing his accomplishments in Congress and thanking constituents for their support. Hunter will be sentenced March 17 and faces a maximum of five years in prison.

A three-year investigation found that Hunter used more than $250,000 in campaign funds to pay for hotel rooms to entertain his mistresses, his children’s private school tuition, transportation for two pet rabbits and other expenses.

