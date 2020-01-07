Urban Plates' VP of Operations Mike Connelly and Regional Chef Robert Buycks joined us live on the KTLA 5 Morning News to preview their new $10 menu. For more information on Urban Plates visit their website.
Eating Healthier in the New Year With Urban Plates New $10 Menu
