Eating Healthier in the New Year With Urban Plates New $10 Menu

Posted 9:48 AM, January 7, 2020, by
Data pix.

Urban Plates' VP of Operations Mike Connelly and Regional Chef Robert Buycks joined us live on the KTLA 5 Morning News to preview their new $10 menu. For more information on Urban Plates visit their website.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.