Fontana Police Arrest Freelance Photographer on Suspicion of Child Pornography

A self-proclaimed freelance photographer was arrested by Fontana police on suspicion of child pornography, officials reported.

Kenneth Smith, 42, was taken into custody Tuesday after the Fontana Police Department’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force served a search warrant at his residence in the 7500 block of Sultana Avenue. Detectives allegedly discovered Smith was downloading and distributing child pornography over the internet, police said in a news release.

Several electronic devices were seized and police said Smith, who was working as a part-time child photographer, was in possession of a large number of pornographic images and videos involving kids in “compromising situations.”

Smith was arrested on suspicion of possession of child pornography, distribution of child pornography and possession of child pornography in excess of 600 images.

He was booked at the West Valley Detention Center.

Detectives are seeking the public’s help with identifying any additional victims related to the investigation against Smith.

Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to contact Detective Moyer at 909-350-7168.