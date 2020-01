Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A vigil was held to remember Thomas Dean, one of two men who were killed by overdose, administered by Ed Buck, a wealthy California political donor.

Buck has been indicted for two overdose deaths in West Hollywood when he distributed methamphetamine to Timothy Dean in January and Gemmel Moore in 2017.

Friends and family of Dean gathered to remember his life, Tuesday.

Carlos Saucedo reports for the KTLA 5 News on Jan. 7, 2020.