Homeless Housing Facility Finally Opens in Westmont 3 Years After L.A. Voters Approved $1.2B Bond

For months, the wooden frame rising at 88th and Vermont stood as a constant reminder of the unfulfilled promise of Proposition HHH, the $1.2-billion bond for homeless housing that Los Angeles voters approved more than three years ago.

Finally on Monday, there was a grand opening. The development is the first to open of about 20 projects under construction. Work will begin on another 30 in 2020.

In the meantime, homelessness has continued to grow in the city of Los Angeles, reaching more than 36,000 last year — a 16% increase.

“As we celebrate today the opening of the first HHH housing project … it is the first of many to come,” Mayor Eric Garcetti said. “We see here in plain sight what a vision is when it manifests itself physically.”

