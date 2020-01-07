Homeless Man Charged in Fatal Stabbing at Downtown L.A. Restaurant

A homeless man has been charged with murder in connection with the fatal stabbing of another man at a downtown Los Angeles restaurant on New Year’s Day, officials announced Tuesday.

Devan Lampkin, 49, allegedly used a knife to stab Homer Garcia in the chest at Margarita’s Place, 103 E. Seventh St. while the two dined there, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

Garcia, who had recently celebrated his 56th birthday, died from his injuries.

Video from inside the restaurant showed the two men arguing before the assailant picked up a knife that was on the table and repeatedly stabbed the victim.

The suspect watched as Garcia collapsed before grabbing his belongings and walked away, the video shows.

It is unclear what the two men were arguing about or what the motive behind the stabbing was.

Lampkin, who lives at a homeless shelter, was arrested by Los Angeles Police Department officials on Jan. 3. His bail was set at $2 million.

He was previously convicted in Fresno for lewd acts with a minor in 2000, officials said.

Lampkin is scheduled to be arraigned on Tuesday. He faces a maximum of 56 years to life in prison if convicted.