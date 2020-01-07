Homeless Man Charged in Fatal Stabbing at Downtown L.A. Restaurant

Posted 1:24 PM, January 7, 2020, by , Updated at 02:00PM, January 7, 2020

A homeless man has been charged with murder in connection with the fatal stabbing of another man at a downtown Los Angeles restaurant on New Year’s Day, officials announced Tuesday.

Devan Lampkin, believed to have fatally stabbed a man on Jan. 1, 2020, is shown in a photo released by LAPD on Jan. 2, 2020.

Devan Lampkin, believed to have fatally stabbed a man on Jan. 1, 2020, is shown in a photo released by LAPD on Jan. 2, 2020.

Devan Lampkin, 49, allegedly used a knife to stab Homer Garcia in the chest at Margarita’s Place, 103 E. Seventh St. while the two dined there, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

Garcia, who had recently celebrated his 56th birthday, died from his injuries.

Video from inside the restaurant showed the two men arguing before the assailant picked up a knife that was on the table and repeatedly stabbed the victim.

Homer Garcia is shown in a still image from video given to KTLA by a relative.

Related Story
Family of Man Fatally Stabbed at DTLA Restaurant Remembers His ‘Good Soul’ and Musical Talents

The suspect watched as Garcia collapsed before grabbing his belongings and walked away, the video shows.

It is unclear what the two men were arguing about or what the motive behind the stabbing was.

Lampkin, who lives at a homeless shelter, was arrested by Los Angeles Police Department officials on Jan. 3. His bail was set at $2 million.

He was previously convicted in Fresno for lewd acts with a minor in 2000, officials said.

Lampkin is scheduled to be arraigned on Tuesday. He faces a maximum of 56 years to life in prison if convicted.

Homer Garcia is shown in a still image from video given to KTLA by a relative.

Homer Garcia is shown in a still image from video given to KTLA by a relative.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.