A local grassroots competitive cheerleading group is in need of financial help.

The Bliss Babes, who are part of the Lwood Spirit program, need help getting to Florida to participate in The Quest, a competitive cheerleading event.

They have a GoFundMe account to help raise the $15,000 they need by Jan. 20

Kacey Montoya reports for the KTLA 5 News on Jan. 7, 2020.