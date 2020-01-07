Man Arrested After Chase Out of Kern County Ends With Standoff in Palmdale Neighborhood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A pursuit suspect was arrested after a 45 minute standoff in a Palmdale neighborhood, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The man was taken into custody after a pursuit that started in Kern County, according to officials. The standoff ended peacefully and no one was injured.

A sergeant with the CHP was able to approach the man and convinced him to surrender,

"The goal is to bring people into compliance and that is what we did here," Sgt. K. Pack said.

"There's a cautionary tale here while this incident happened the way it did and transpired as well as it did, in no shape or form should this be a measuring stick for other incidents because they are based on what happens at the scene and the people they are dealing with so we were just really fortunate today," Pack said.

Sara Welch reports for the KTLA 5 News on Jan. 7, 2020.