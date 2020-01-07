× Man Sentenced to 370 Years in Prison for Hourslong Shooting Rampage That Killed 1, Wounded 3 in Whittier Area

A 23-year-old man has been sentenced to more than 370 years to life in prison in connection with an hourslong shooting rampage that killed one person and wounded three others in Southeast Los Angeles in 2017, officials said.

Alejandro Lazo was convicted last month of first-degree murder, 12 counts of attempted murder and carjacking, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

The incident unfolded on April 29, 2017, when Lazo and Reyna Gomez carjacked a driver in Pico Rivera before driving to Whittier, where they shot and wounded a man in an alley.

The pair then shot at two vehicles and injured another person, officials said.

The pair then drove to La Mirada, where they stopped at an intersection and shot at more vehicles, fatally striking Jose Ricardo Sahagun, 44, officials said.

Nearly four hours after the incident started, Lazo and Gomez were found in another vehicle and taken into custody. Authorities described it as a random and unprovoked rampage.

Gomez, now 29, was convicted sentenced to more than 350 years to life in prison in 2018 after being convicted of first-degree murder, 14 counts of attempted murder and one count of carjacking.