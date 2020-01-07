MillerCoors’ Parent Company to End Production at Irwindale Brewery; Pabst Could Buy Facility

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MillerCoors' parent company announced Monday that it will cease production at its Irwindale brewery located along the 210 Freeway by September, and the company has signed a deal that gives Pabst Brewing Co. the option to buy the facility.

The brewery, whose hops aroma has become familiar to many motorists who use the 210, opened in 1980 and brews the Miller Coors line as well as other brands by Pabst, according to a news release from Molson Coors.

It had 510 employees in 2017 and produced up to 6 million barrels a year, MillerCoors' website said. The brewery produced 4.8 million barrels in 2019 and currently employs about 470 people, the company said in Monday's statement.

The facility has not sent any wastes to a landfill since 2010 and has the largest solar panel installation at any brewery in the U.S., according to MillerCoors' website.

Operations will transition to the beer giant's breweries in Golden, Colorado, and Fort Worth, Texas, over the next nine months, Molson Coors' statement said.

“This move will allow us to optimize our brewery footprint while streamlining our operations for greater efficiency across the network,” Chief Integrated Supply Chain Officer Brian Erhardt said in the news release. “While it was a very difficult decision, we have extra capacity in our system and Irwindale’s production can be absorbed by other breweries in our network.”

Jude Lewis, who works near the Irwindale brewery, said the move surprised him.

"We know some people that work there," Lewis told KTLA. "It’s shocking."

The facility hosted the Irwindale Chamber of Commerce's annual first responders appreciation breakfast, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

"We'll miss them!!" the agency's transit policing division tweeted on Tuesday.

Sad to hear! @IrwindaleCoC held their annual First Resp Appr B-Fast at this loc and they were wonderful hosts. We’ll miss them!!☹️☹️ https://t.co/GGocqnlmXf — LASD Transit PIO (@LASDTSBPIO) January 7, 2020