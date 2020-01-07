Sex Offender Arrested in La Quinta After Failing to Register, Allegedly Stealing Alcohol

A convicted sex offender who had failed to properly register and who was in possession of stolen items was taken into custody in La Quinta Monday, authorities said.

A special enforcement team was conducting a pedestrian check at the corner of Costco Drive and Highway 111 when they contacted Julio Hoyas of Desert Hot Springs at about 5:15 p.m., the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department stated in a news release.

During the incident, the team discovered the 47-year-old had not properly registered as a sexual offender and placed him under arrest.

Further investigation also determined that several bottles of alcohol in Hoyas’ possession had been stolen from a nearby business, the Sheriff’s Department stated.

Hoyas was booked into the Riverside County Jail in Indio.