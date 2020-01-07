What’s In A Name? with Steve Kuzj | The News Director’s Office

On this episode of the podcast, KTLA reporter Steve Kuzj tries to convince us he’s not a superhero. Steve breaks down his family history, and the origin of his unique name. He shares how he originally wanted to be “the world’s greatest fighter,” and how he eventually landed in journalism. Steve also talks about his martial arts training, his time in the boy scouts, and his life as a father.
Related show links:
- Steve Kuzj’s KTLA Bio
- Steve Kuzj on Social Media: Instagram | Twitter | Facebook
Subscribe to “The News Director’s Office”: via iTunes | RSS
Jason on social media: Twitter | Instagram
Bobby on social media: Instagram
KTLA Podcasts on social media: Twitter | Instagram
About the Podcast: “The News Director’s Office”
More podcasts from KTLA: Frank Buckley Interviews | Spoken Dreams | California Cooking | Rich On Tech | Diva Defined with Sheryl Lee Ralph | Home Made with Kirk Hawkins | Mama Mentality with Megan Telles | Keepin’ It Friel: Conversations on Recovery