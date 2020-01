Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Whittier City Council held an emergency meeting Monday night where officials decided to impose a curfew at Parnell Park in response to residents' growing concerns over a homeless encampment.

The meeting follows the overdose death of a woman at the encampment, as well as a shooting investigation at the park in recent days.

Jennifer McGraw reports from Whittier for the KTLA 5 News at 1 on Jan. 7, 2020.