62-Year-Old Woman Found Dead in Ontario Home; Man Detained: Police

A man was detained for questioning after a 62-year-old woman was found dead in Ontario Wednesday, authorities said.

A female relative called 911 around 12:50 p.m. to report the victim was down at a home on the 1600 block of South Granite Avenue, said Ontario police Officer Eliseo Guerrero.

The woman was found inside the residence and pronounced dead when firefighters arrived on scene, Guerrero said.

Coroner’s officials remained at the home Wednesday evening, and Guerrero said there was no information available on the victim’s injuries or cause of death. However, the death is being handled as a homicide.

A man who was on the property was detained, and investigators were in the process of interviewing him later Wednesday. Guerrero said police are still working to determine his relationship to the victim.

Officials say no suspects are outstanding.

The family member who reported the death also remained at the scene, but was not detained. Police are also unsure of her exact relationship to the victim, Guerrero said.

The investigation remained active Wednesday evening, and no further details were immediately available.