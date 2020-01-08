A New Way of Life with Activist Susan Burton | Keepin’ It Friel

Posted 5:48 AM, January 8, 2020, by

Keepin’ it Friel this week is Susan Burton, an activist who’s been called a “modern day Harriet Tubman” for her work helping incarcerated women reintegrate back into society. Susan knows what prison is like. She went 6 times herself for drug offenses. She became addicted to drugs after her 5 year old son was struck and killed by a car. Susan now has 22 years sober and Governor Newsom recently pardoned her. She continues to work with her non-profit “A New Way of Life” and recently released a book called “Becoming Ms. Burton”.

Related Show Links

Subscribe to “Keepin’ It Friel: Conversations on Recovery”: via Apple Podcasts | RSS
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.