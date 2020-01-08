A New Way of Life with Activist Susan Burton | Keepin’ It Friel

Keepin’ it Friel this week is Susan Burton, an activist who’s been called a “modern day Harriet Tubman” for her work helping incarcerated women reintegrate back into society. Susan knows what prison is like. She went 6 times herself for drug offenses. She became addicted to drugs after her 5 year old son was struck and killed by a car. Susan now has 22 years sober and Governor Newsom recently pardoned her. She continues to work with her non-profit “A New Way of Life” and recently released a book called “Becoming Ms. Burton”.

