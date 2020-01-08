× Border Patrol Seizes More Than 60 Pounds of Pot Near Abandoned Fishing Boat in Malibu

U.S. Border Patrol agents seized more than 60 pounds of marijuana near an abandoned boat on Sunday in Malibu.

Agents responded to a report from the Maritime Coordination Center about a beached panga, commonly known as a fishing boat, at Deer Creek Beach near Point Mugu State Park. No one was found near or aboard the 40-foot vessel that had washed ashore.

While searching the area, agents discovered large bundles totaling a little more than 60 pounds of marijuana with an estimated street value of $24,000. More than 500 gallons of fuel were also found aboard the boat.

“A vessel of this size, with this much power, is capable of carrying up to 5,000 pounds of narcotics and able to travel at a high rate of speed. Considering these capabilities, a boat like this would not likely be purposefully abandoned,” Border Patrol Press Officer Ralph DeSio said.

