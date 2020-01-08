Camp Pendleton, Local Military Bases Step Up Security Amid Tensions With Iran

Following escalating tensions between the United States and Iran, the U.S. Northern Command — the agency that oversees the Department of Defense’s homeland defenses — has directed Camp Pendleton and other California military bases to increase security conditions.

In the wake of a U.S. drone strike that targeted and killed Iran’s top military leader, Gen. Qassem Suleimani, Camp Pendleton posted a notice to its social media channels on Jan. 4 that the Marine Corps base in San Diego County, one of the largest in the country, will begin implementing a 100% ID check.

The base warned travelers to expect delays at entry points as all vehicle occupants will be required to present an ID upon entering Camp Pendleton, said Capt. David Mancilla, a base spokesman.

“While we will not discuss specifics, U.S. Northern Command is implementing additional force protection condition measures to increase security and awareness for all installations in the U.S. NORTHCOM Area of Responsibility,” U.S. Northern Command spokesman Lt. Cmdr. Mike Hatfield said. There is no time limit on the increased conditions, authorities said.

