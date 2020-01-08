× Driver Killed, 5 Other Teens Injured in Solo-Vehicle Crash on San Diego Freeway: CHP

One teenager was killed and five others were injured Tuesday night in a solo-car crash on State Route 905 in the Otay Mesa area of San Diego.

The crash happened around 9:15 p.m. on the westbound 905 near Beyer Boulevard, California Highway Patrol Officer Salvador Castro told KTLA sister station KSWB in San Diego.

A Chrysler 300 — a five-passenger car — was transporting six people ranging from 15 to 19 years old when the vehicle lost control and hit a guardrail, Castro said.

The driver, a male, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Crews extricated the five passengers — three males and two females — and medics transported them to UCSD Medical Center and Scripps Mercy Hospital. Their conditions were not yet known.

Speed is considered to have been a factor in the crash, Castro said.

The 5-passenger car was carrying 6 teens when it hit a guard rail. Speed is considered to be a factor. 5 passengers extricated using jaws of life, taken to Scripps and UCSD. Conditions unknown @fox5sandiego pic.twitter.com/1NOB2VZpHT — Justina Myers (@JustinaReports) January 8, 2020