Driver Killed, 5 Other Teens Injured in Solo-Vehicle Crash on San Diego Freeway: CHP
One teenager was killed and five others were injured Tuesday night in a solo-car crash on State Route 905 in the Otay Mesa area of San Diego.
The crash happened around 9:15 p.m. on the westbound 905 near Beyer Boulevard, California Highway Patrol Officer Salvador Castro told KTLA sister station KSWB in San Diego.
A Chrysler 300 — a five-passenger car — was transporting six people ranging from 15 to 19 years old when the vehicle lost control and hit a guardrail, Castro said.
The driver, a male, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Crews extricated the five passengers — three males and two females — and medics transported them to UCSD Medical Center and Scripps Mercy Hospital. Their conditions were not yet known.
Speed is considered to have been a factor in the crash, Castro said.