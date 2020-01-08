Driver Rescued After Pepsi Truck Goes Over Side of 15 Freeway in Fontana

A Pepsi truck fell over the side of the 15 Freeway in Fontana and overturned, resulting in a rescue effort that led to the closure of all northbound lanes early Wednesday afternoon.

The incident was reported just before 11 a.m. on the northbound 15 at Cherry Avenue, just north of the 210 Freeway, according to the California Highway Patrol’s incident log.

The driver became trapped inside the semi-truck, prompting a response from the San Bernardino County Fire Department.

By 12:30 p.m., the individual was freed from the wreckage, according to the log.

The California Highway Patrol is investigating an accident involving a Pepsi truck at Cherry Ave at the 15 freeway overpass. Expect Cherry Ave to be shut down intermittently while they complete their investigation. @fontanapd #fontanapd @alexvnews @CHPInland pic.twitter.com/GYrfMZ6S3T — Fontana PD (@FontanaPD) January 8, 2020

CHP described the crash as an “injury accident,” but did not provide information on the driver’s condition.

All northbound lanes of the 15 Freeway were temporarily closed as an airship landed on the road amid the rescue effort. They have since been reopened.

The westbound 210 connector to the northbound 15 has been shut down indefinitely, however, as crews work to recover the overturned truck. Traffic is jammed in the area, Caltrans tweeted shortly before 1 p.m.

Cherry Avenue is also expected to experience intermittent closures as CHP investigates the crash, according to the Fontana Police Department.

It was not immediately known what caused the Pepsi truck to overturn.

No additional information has been released.