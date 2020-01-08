× LAPD Asks for Help ID’ing Armed Bandits in Series of Robberies at SoCal Beauty Salons

Police on Wednesday released surveillance video of two men stealing from customers and workers at a nail salon in Los Angeles as they sought to identify the pair, who are suspected in a series of similar armed robberies in Southern California.

The surveillance video shows two armed men walking into a nail salon in the 3000 block of Rowena Avenue on Nov. 21, 2019, just before 3 p.m., the Los Angeles Police Department said in a news release.

The robbers can be seen on video walking through the salon, one of them pointing a gun, approaching customers and nail technicians for money and belongings. They can also be seen putting items into their pockets, grabbing a woman’s purse and stuffing items into a bag.

Police said between Nov. 26 and Dec. 6, 2019, the same assailants also robbed five other beauty salons in the Silver Lake and Highland Park areas, as well as in Alhambra and Pasadena.

The first suspect is described as a Hispanic man, 30-40 years of age, standing about 6-feet tall and weighing around 200 pounds. He was last seen wearing a Dodgers baseball cap, gray hoodie and blue jeans. He used a utility reflective vest in one of the robberies, police said.

The second suspect is described as a Hispanic man, 30-40 years of age, standing about 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighing around 240 pounds. He was last seen wearing a baseball cap, blue sweatshirt, blue jeans and white sneakers.

They were seen driving an older model white Chevy Suburban or Chevy Tahoe. The vehicle is described as having after-market HD headlights and a trailer hitch.

Anyone with information is asked to call Northeast Area Robbery Detective Jorge Morales at 323-847-3470 or LAPD at 877-527-3247 after normal business hours. Anonymous tips may be submitted via 800-222-8477 or www.lacrimestoppers.org.