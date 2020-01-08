× LAPD Officer Charged With Brandishing Gun During Off-Duty Road-Rage Incident in Santa Clarita

A Los Angeles police officer has been charged with pulling out a gun during a road-rage confrontation in Santa Clarita last month, prosecutors said Wednesday.

Georgeta Buruiana, 38, was off duty during the Dec. 14 incident that resulted in her arrest, according to sheriff’s investigators.

The dispute arose when another driver made a U-turn in front of Buruiana in the area of Rye Canyon Road and The Old Road, near Six Flags Magic Mountain, the L.A. County District Attorney’s office said in a news release.

The victim told authorities that Buruiana displayed a gun in a threatening manner as they drove.

The officer, assigned to the L.A. Police Department’s Valley Traffic Division, was charged Tuesday with a felony of brandishing a gun at a person in a motor vehicle.

LAPD has yet to confirm whether the weapon involved was Buruiana’s department-issued firearm.

The officer has been assigned home while her case works its way through court. Inmate records show she was released from custody on $20,000 bond within four hours of her arrest.

She could face up to three years in county jail if convicted as charged, the DA’s office said.

Buruiana is scheduled to return to court Feb. 4 for her arraignment, which was continued from Wednesday.