Live Cam: Big Bear Bald Eagles ‘Jackie’ and ‘Shadow’ See 1st Egg of Season

Big Bear’s resident pair of nesting bald eagles, “Jackie” and “Shadow,” welcomed their first egg of the 2020 season on Wednesday afternoon.

Jackie laid the egg about 5:30 p.m., in view of the live “Eagle Cam” operated by the Friends of Big Bear Valley.

“If things go like the past couple years, we expect a second egg to be laid in about three days,” the U.S. Forest Service said in a written statement.

Incubation generally takes about 35 days after the first egg is laid, officials said. The first chick is expected to hatch around Valentine’s Day.

Last year, the couple hatched two eggs. One succumbed to the winter cold, while the other, christened “Simba,” successfully fledged and left the nest behind.

Bald eagles share parenting duties, but Jackie is a bit protective of her young.

“Based on nest-cam observations of their behavior over the past two nesting seasons, we expect to see Jackie doing the bulk of the incubation,” the statement said. “She’s never let Shadow incubate overnight or during big storms. Shadow will bring her meals and provide breaks.”

The area near the nest is closed to visitors in order to protect the nest, according to the Forest Service.

