Man Killed in Crash on Stolen Motorcycle in South Pasadena: Police

A man died in a crash as he rode a stolen motorcycle through South Pasadena at high speed on Wednesday morning, officials said.

The fatal collision took place just before 10 a.m. in the 300 block of Fremont Avenue, between Columbia and Buena Vista streets, the South Pasadena Police Department said in a written statement.

Witnesses reported seeing the motorcycle heading north at “a high rate of speed” when it apparently attempted to pass a slower-moving vehicle, police said.

“At some point, the motorcyclist lost control, struck a portion of the curb and ultimately collided into a large truck that was also traveling northbound,” according to the statement.

Paramedics pronounced the rider dead at the scene. His identity was withheld pending notification of family.

“A preliminary investigation revealed the motorcycle involved in this incident was recently reported stolen out of the city of Burbank,” the statement said. “Investigators continue to analyze physical evidence and follow up with potential witnesses.”

Anyone with information was asked to contact South Pasadena police at 626-403-7270.