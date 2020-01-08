× Pair Sought in Dumping, Shooting of Dog in La Mirada

Investigators are looking for two people Wednesday after a witness reported seeing one of them exit an SUV, dump a dog and shoot it twice in La Mirada over the weekend, in an incident caught on surveillance video.

The crime happened around 12:45 p.m. Sunday near 16450 Phoebe Ave., the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said.

According to a witness, a man got out of the passenger side of an SUV and placed something on the ground near a gutter.

The witness heard two gunshots, and the man went back into the vehicle before the female driver headed south on Phoebe Avenue and turned left on Firestone Boulevard, the Sheriff’s Department said.

The witness then saw a dead dog with gunshot wounds on a dog bed in the gutter, according to officials.

The Sheriff’s Department released photos of the vehicle involved, which they identified as a white Jeep Grand Cherokee with black rims.

Authorities planned to provide surveillance video of the incident later Wednesday.

The agency urged anyone with information to contact Detective Mark Christiansen with the Sheriff Department’s Norwalk station at 562-466-5419 or MSChrist@lasd.org.