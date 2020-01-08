Pedestrian Killed in Claremont Hit-and-Run; Driver Sought

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Authorities are searching for whoever struck a pedestrian in Claremont and then left them to die in the street Wednesday morning.

The body was discovered about 2:30 a.m. by firefighters traveling in the 1600 block of North Towne Avenue near Foothill Boulevard, a spokesperson for the Claremont Police Department said at the scene.

The victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene, was described as a white man who was about 50 years old.

“We have no idea how long he had been in the street,” the spokesperson said.

Investigators are searching for any witnesses or surveillance video that may provide details about what happened.

No vehicle or suspect description has been released.

No further details about the cause of the crash or the investigation were immediately available.