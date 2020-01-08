Suspect Arrested in 2 Stabbings at Culver City Mall

A man has been arrested in connection with two recent stabbings at the Culver City Mall, police said Wednesday.

Joshua Ebow, from Los Angeles, was identified and arrested by detectives after they recovered surveillance video from the mall following the two stabbings, Culver City police said in a news release.

The most recent stabbing happened Jan. 2 at the JCPenney store located inside the mall at 6000 Sepulveda Blvd. Police were called to Kaiser Hospital where the victim was seeking treatment after he was stabbed in the right arm. The victim told police he was stabbed by an unknown man while he was walking into JCPenney.

The first mall stabbing was reported on Dec. 29, 2019, at a Five Guys restaurant also inside the mall. Witnesses flagged down officers who were outside and told them a victim had been stabbed in the hand. The attacker fled the scene before officers arrived.

After looking through surveillance footage, detectives concluded the man from the JCPenney stabbing was the same man who had committed the assault at Five Guys days earlier, police said.

Ebow was booked on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon. Police said he provided detectives with “a full confession to both stabbings.”